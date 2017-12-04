2 December 2017

Kenya Collects 10 Points at Opening Dubai 7s

Nairobi — The national Sevens team collected 10 points in the opening leg of the 2017-18 HSBC Sevens World Series season after finishing eighth in Dubai 7s on Saturday.

This is after they fell12-19 to Australia in the 5th place semis to end their campaign of the weekend. Frank Wanyama and Nelson Oyoo scored Kenya's tries in the defeat to Australia with Sammy Oliech completing one conversion.

In Main Cup quarters Shujaa lost 14-12 to New Zealand who went all the way to the final.

They had lost 48-5 to South Africa on day one after beating Canada 29-15 and Uganda 29-14.

