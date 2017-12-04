4 December 2017

African Development Bank (Abidjan)

African Economic Conference 2017 to Focus on Governance for Structural Transformation

Photo: ECA
Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary of ECA, addressing the opening of the African Economic Conference 2017 this morning.
The 2017 African Economic Conference (AEC) will be held from December 4-6 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the theme, ‘Governance for Structural Transformation.’

AEC will among other things, foster dialogue that promotes the exchange of ideas and innovative thinking among researchers, development practitioners and African policymakers.

The 12th edition of the Conference series will offer a unique opportunity for researchers, policymakers and development practitioners from Africa and around the world to reflect on the progress made by African countries in structurally transforming their economies.

In line with the chosen theme, participants will discuss government policies, institutions and mechanisms that can help unlock the transformative potential of African economies and therefore contribute to building resilient societies on the continent.

It will, among other things, promote knowledge management as an important driver of policy dialogue, good policy planning and implementation; foster dialogue that promotes the exchange of ideas and innovative thinking among re­searchers, development practitioners and African policymakers; encourage and enhance research on economic and policy issues relating to the develop­ment of African economies; provide an opportunity for young African researchers, Africans in the diaspora and regional and sub regional organizations to disseminate their research findings and share information with African policymakers on the work that they do in the region.

The 2016 African Economic Conference was held in Abuja, Nigeria from December 5-7, 2016, focusing on how African countries can achieve agro-allied industrialization. The 2016 AEC had 300 attendees.

Jointly organized by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the AEC provides a unique forum for the exchange of ideas among economists and policy-makers with the view to improving access to information and research on economic issues and, as a consequence, the quality of economic policy-making in Africa. The AfDB launched the AEC in November 2006.

One of the objectives of the Conference series is to provide such researchers with the opportunity to share their work with a broader audience, and also to expand their networks.

