Nigeria: Innoson to Begin Manufacturing of High-End, Affordable Vehicles in 2018

Abuja — THE Chairman of Innoson Group, Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, weekend, disclosed that the company would commence the manufacturing of affordable and quality vehicles in Nigeria by 2018.

Chukwuma made the disclosure while receiving the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, NIPR's, 'Brands Symbol Award', which was conferred on him by the Acting chairman of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, chapter of the institute, Aliyu Aliyu.

Chukwuma said the company would begin to roll out the brand new affordable cars from January and would significantly curtail the importation of expensive vehicles into the country.

He said: "I am going to launch a car in one month's time that people can easily buy in Nigeria with small money. I am looking at about N3 million. The car will be big size, which will have air conditioning, automatic gear and other comforts that will make it easier for all.

"I am not just interested in the Nigerian market alone but the African market." and that is where my interest lies now.

"I believe that anything you are doing do it well and if properly done it will market itself. In Innoson Motors where things are done well we try as much as possible to meet international standard ad to meet our customers' demand and expectation with good quality, which people are interested in our vehicles everywhere."

He commended the Federal Government for its efforts at making Nigeria an automobile manufacturing destination, while he called on Nigerians to patronize and support manufacturers in the sector, as well as other sectors.

He said this would drive the growth and development of the manufacturing sector, which remains the only way Nigerian economy could grow faster.

Commenting on the award, he expressed happiness that organizations such as NIPR were watching and gave him such high recognition for his little contribution to developing the economy.

He said the award will spur him to do more in his automobile manufacturing business, which Africa remains his target market.