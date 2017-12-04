Kenya: Trans-Nzoia Man Arrested for Raping Girl, 9, in Kitale Forest

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Saturday afternoon in Trans-Nzoia County after he was caught by members of the public defiling a nine-year-old girl in the forest at Kitale Museum.

The man is reported to have lured the standard four child with Sh20 to collect firewood in the forest.

CAUGHT RED-HANDED

"I had gone to run some errands in town only to be told that someone had taken my child to the museum forest. I got scared, I immediately mobilised some individuals and rushed there," said the girl's mother.

She also alerted the police officers manning the Kitale Museum for assistance in locating her child.

The suspect and the girl were found lying on the ground naked.

JUSTICE

Police arrested the suspect but irate members of the public overwhelmed the officers, and attacked and beat up the suspect.

The man was rescued when reinforcement was called in and he was taken to Kitale Police Station.

"I only appeal to the police to ensure that justice prevails to deter other people with the same intentions," said the girl's mother.

RAMPANT

Richard Masanja, a human rights activist in Trans-Nzoia, said defilement cases are rampant in the region, accusing the police of working with the suspects.

"I can tell you that the defilement cases in Kiminini Sub-County have risen to 147, not to mention others which have not been brought forward," he told the Nation.

Mr Masanja blamed the current law that allows suspects to be released on lenient cash bails and urged MPs to amend it to give strict penalties.

"The defilement suspects have been taking advantage of the Sh3,000 cash bail. How I wish the law could be amended and place Sh2 million as penalty to serve as warning," he said.

POLICE

Mr Masanja also urged security agents to put up strict measures to discourage defilement and rape.

Trans Nzoia West Police boss Jackson Mwenga said the suspect would be arraigned in court once the girl's statement and hospital results are completed.

"We have the suspect in our custody and we are just waiting for the statement from the victim and the hospital report to facilitate the court process," he said.