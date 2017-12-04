Kenya: Kisumu to Host Cecafa Semis Matches

Nairobi — Kisumu has been reinstated as a host of the Confederation of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Senior Challenge Cup.

Kisumu's Moi Stadium will now host the semifinal matches scheduled for November 15 and 16 with the finals being held in Machakos.

Kisumu which had initially been selected as the tournament's hosts was stripped off the hosting rights for alleged insecurity.

The lakeside town was given the chance after fruitful talks between the Kisumu County Government Governor Professor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o and Football Kenya Kenya Federation (FKF).

Nyong'o allayed fears of insecurity saying Kisumu was secure and will ensure adequate security measures were put in place.

The Governor said he has cancelled post-election demonstrations in the city and therefore there should be no worries of political tensions.

As per the earlier schedule released by the Cecafa secretary general, Nicholas Musonye and Cecafa's Local organizing committee head Herbet Mwachiro,, before Kisumu was removed as a host it was to host matches involving Kenya, Libya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zanzibar.

A section of Kenyan fans had read mischief in FKF's plans to change the venue from Kisumu and threatened to cheer on Kenya's bitter rivals Uganda at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, or even boycott the tournament all together.

The group matches will be hosted at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos with Moi, Kasarani serving as its back up and Kakamega's Bukhungu with Mumias Sports Complex as its alternative venue