2 December 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kisumu to Host Cecafa Semis Matches

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — Kisumu has been reinstated as a host of the Confederation of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Senior Challenge Cup.

Kisumu's Moi Stadium will now host the semifinal matches scheduled for November 15 and 16 with the finals being held in Machakos.

Kisumu which had initially been selected as the tournament's hosts was stripped off the hosting rights for alleged insecurity.

The lakeside town was given the chance after fruitful talks between the Kisumu County Government Governor Professor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o and Football Kenya Kenya Federation (FKF).

Nyong'o allayed fears of insecurity saying Kisumu was secure and will ensure adequate security measures were put in place.

The Governor said he has cancelled post-election demonstrations in the city and therefore there should be no worries of political tensions.

As per the earlier schedule released by the Cecafa secretary general, Nicholas Musonye and Cecafa's Local organizing committee head Herbet Mwachiro,, before Kisumu was removed as a host it was to host matches involving Kenya, Libya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zanzibar.

A section of Kenyan fans had read mischief in FKF's plans to change the venue from Kisumu and threatened to cheer on Kenya's bitter rivals Uganda at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, or even boycott the tournament all together.

The group matches will be hosted at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos with Moi, Kasarani serving as its back up and Kakamega's Bukhungu with Mumias Sports Complex as its alternative venue

Kenya

Kenyatta Aims to Create Jobs in First 100 Days

Creation of jobs for the youth and constructing houses for low-income earners will be President Uhuru Kenyatta's focus… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.