Rwanda, Turkey Look to Enhance Justice Sector Cooperation

President Akçil welcomed the signing of the MoU and reiterated his institution's readiness to support Rwanda's Ministry of Justice in its quest to build capacity of its judges and prosecutors.

At after the signing ceremony, Amb Nkurunziza thanked the Academy's President for extending a hand of cooperation and friendship, adding that he is looking forward to the full implementation of the spirit of the MoU to ensure that its capacity building intentions are realized for the benefit of Rwanda's growing justice system.

The Ambassador also invited the Academy to take a keen interest in Rwanda's homegrown judicial solutions which hold potential for conflict resolution and justice delivery.

The According to a statement by the Rwandan Embassy in Ankara, the MoU provides a framework for cooperation in areas such as joint specialized workshops and seminars; and internships for professional trainers which will include study visits to relevant judicial institutions in order to get acquainted with the judicial system of the host country.

Other important elements include: exchange of professional trainers for the purpose of delivering lectures in Rwanda and at the Justice Academy of Turkey; exchange of materials on legal literature, education and methodology; as well as preparation of materials in computer readable format.

The new arrangement will also provide the possibility of study visits for justice sector employees and the Justice Academy for exchange of experience, knowledge and information on the organizational structure, training methods and the activities in the corresponding institutions.

Bilateral education opportunities on international law subjects such as human rights law will also be provided.

Turkey's Justice Academy trains thousands of legal practitioners annually as well as conducts short professional courses for judges and prosecutors from different countries around the world.

A technical team from the Ministry of Justice is expected in Turkey "in the days ahead" to fine-tune a training programme for Rwandan legal practitioners in line with the MoU.