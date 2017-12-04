4 December 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: My Husband Is a Fake Prophet Who Has Sex With Prayer 'Clients' - Pregnant Woman Tells Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

A pregnant woman from Victoria Falls has been spared jail term for trashing property after she told the court that she acted in anger after discovering that her husband was a fake prophet who had sex with 'clients' at their their bedroom.

Queen Mudimba, 27, of Chinotimba suburb was nearly sobbing as she told magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje how she found her husband (name not given in court) having sex with women he claimed to be praying for.

The propeht was cought in the act on three separate occasions.

Mudimba said initially she believed that her husband was genuinely praying for people but got a rude awakening after finding him pants down with one Survive Moyo, the complainant in the case.

Takundwa Ndovorwi, prosecuting, and told court that Mudimba used an unknown object to smash three window panes at Moyo's home.

The soon-to-be mom pleaded guilty to malicious damage to property after she smashed three window panes worth $9 at Moyo's home.

The magistrate cautioned Mudimba to desist from violence.

"You should learn to find better ways of dealing with your husband than resorting to violence and destroying property. Next time you will go to jail," said the magistrate.

Testifying, the eight months pregnant Mudimba said: "I was angry when I caught my husband with the complainant, having sex.

"My husband prays for people and he came home with the complainant to pray for her, but to my surprise they ended having a love affair.

"I got angry because this was the third time I had found them in bed. I thought he was a genuine prophet until I caught them in bed."

She said she felt betrayed after discovering that the prophet's "regular client" was actually a lover and that the two had been having sex in her matrimonial bedroom.

Moyo however, denied having an affair with the 'prophet'.

"She (Mudimba) came fuming to my house and accused me of having an affair with her husband which isn't true.

"I only visited their place to be prayed for since her husband is a prophet," said Moyo.

Zimbabwe

Tsvangirai Denies Mnangagwa Approach Claims

The MDC-T has rubbished claims that party leader Morgan Tsvangirai turned down an offer by President Emmerson Mnangagwa… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.