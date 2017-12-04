Kenya: David Ndii's Wife Speaks on His Arrest in Diani, Kwale

Even as the government denies apprehending and locking up National Super Alliance (Nasa) Strategist David Ndii, details of his arrest have started to emerge.

His wife Mwende, who was staying with him at Leopard Beach Hotel in Diani, Kwale, on Monday told the Nation that officers pounced on Dr Ndii outside the hotel.

7 OFFICERS

She said the arrest on Sunday evening was carried out by seven officers who said they were from Flying Squad.

Reports indicate officers from the Special Crime Prevention Unit were also involved.

Mrs Ndii said the officers said they were taking her husband to Diani Police Station but she did not find him when she went there 10 minutes later.

Later, the police went to the hotel room the couple was staying for a search, she said.

The detectives were looking for Dr Ndii's laptop with the aim of extracting information related to Nasa plans and programmes.

Mrs Ndii said they were in the South Coast to attend a wedding of their relative.

CONFIRMED

The whereabouts of Dr Ndii remained unknown on Monday morning even as police sources confirmed his arrest.

A police source, who spoke to the Nation on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to give press statements, on Monday confirmed the arrest.

"He was arrested by our team but we do not know his whereabouts as it has been kept a secret".

The revelation came even as multiple sources indicated that Dr Ndii has been airlifted to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nairobi for questioning.

"David Ndii currently being questioned at DCI HQ in Nairobi over incitement allegations. Apparently he was driven to Nairobi overnight. He is at Serious Crimes Unit offices," Raila Odinga's Spokesman Dennis Onyango said.

Coast police chiefs, however, denied arresting the economist.

DENIALS

Coast region police commandant Larry Kieng said they were not aware of his arrest.

"We do not have such a person in our custody," said Mr Kieng.

The confusion was deepened by the management Leopard Beach Hotel who also denied having a guest by his name.

But a source at the hotel revealed to the Nation that Dr Ndii was at the hotel before his arrest Sunday evening.