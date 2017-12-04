Wait! The headline might be a bit confusing here, but don't get it wrong.

While 'Canaan' and 'Jubilee' may presently be among the most popular political catchwords in Kenya, former Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has managed to reach the 'Promised Land' to commemorate a very special occasion, that has nothing to do with the heightened political temperatures in Kenya.

The decorated Kenyan coach has flown his wife to Canaan - the real one, not the other one that Baba promised his Nasa followers - to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

LOVE AND AFFECTION

In what should undoubtedly be one of the most romantic trips abroad by a Kenyan couple this year, the famed radio personality has taken some time off for a getaway holiday with his better half in Israel.

The coach has shared the wonderful experience with his fans on Facebook with photos and messages about their trip.

"25th Anniversary celebrated in Canaan (Galilee) where Jesus performed the 1st miracle turning water into wine. All glory and honor to God. Shalom," Mulee captioned one of the photos on his Facebook page.

The couple have also visited to Mount Sinai, Gethsemane.

Indeed, the story of Mulee and his wife, Carol, is one filled with love and affection. Mulee is said to have met his, who is a banker, in a matatu (public service vehicle) those many years ago.

The couple have been blessed with three children and the rest, as they say, is history.

Mulee, ranks among the best coaches to have handled the Kenyan national football team, winning the regional Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in 2002 before leading the team to its last appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2014.

Last year, Mulee reportedly pocketed a seven digit payoff from Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga's move to China.

We here at Nairobi News wish Mulee and Sarah a happy 25th Wedding Anniversary!