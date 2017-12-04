The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has dismissed false information doing the rounds targeting social grant recipients.

Sassa said in a statement on Monday that it was not true that its offices will be closed during the month of December and that beneficiaries will not receive their January payments.

The agency said it would only be closed on public holidays.

"We urge our beneficiaries to report such acts of criminality to the police so that these scammers can be put behind bars," it said.

Social grant payments for December were currently being made and the process will continue until December 15 at pay points.

The agency said beneficiaries who receive their grants at ATMs and shops can do so until December 22.

"This was done to allow beneficiaries to do their Christmas purchases ahead of the usual festive season rush."

It said from January 2018, grant payments will be paid as usual from the first day of every month.

Acting CEO of Sassa Pearl Bhengu also warned grant recipients to remain vigilant and never disclose their card details, including their pin or ID numbers.

"I also want to take this opportunity to wish all beneficiaries of social grants a safe and happy festive season," she said.

Beneficiaries were urged to contact their local Sassa offices for any enquiries relating to their grant payments or call 0800601011.

Source: News24