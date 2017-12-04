Somalia: 66yrs On Air Radio Mogadishu Set to Reinvent Service

Somalia's premier broadcasting station Radio Mogadishu is marking 66 year s since its establishment.

A ceremony to mark the anniversary was held at the Ministry of Information building with the presence of docket holder Abdirahman Omar Osman.

Minister Osman said that one of fge new roles of the station will be to broadcast anti terror awareness to the public.

Radio Mogadishu is famed for its unique archive of Somalia broadcasting.

In July President Mohammed Abdullahi Farmaajo honored the the head of the archives Abshir Ali Hashi promoting him from Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel.

The archives continues to attract many history lovers in Somalia and the diaspora.

Hashi initiated the digitization of analog reels in the radio's archives.

Recently the government launched a project to expand the broadcast range of Radio Mogadishu to include five provinces near the capital.