1 December 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Material Support to Fistula Patients

Keren — The Committees of development, area administrations, as well as organization of the civil servants in the Keren sub zone contributed sanitation materials and clothing worth 80 thousand Nakfa to fistula patients in the Southern Region Referral Hospital.

Speaking at the occasion, the head of NUEW branch in Keren sub zone, Ms. Huriya Idris said that the objective of the initiative was to encourage and extend moral support to the patients.

The Fistula expert at the Hospital, Dr. Dawit Sereke on his part stating fistula is both difficult and costly to treat and that creates emotional stress on the part of the patient, made a call on the society to play due role in preventing the causes of fistula.

The medical director of the Fistula Center at the Southern Region Referral Hospital, Dr. Amanuel Mihreteab also gave briefing on the medical activities conducted at the center, on the treatments and the rehabilitation programs provided to fistula patients and commended for the initiative.

The Fistula Center at the Southern Region Referral Hospital, is a governmental institution providing free of charge fistula treatment for patients coming from all over the country.

