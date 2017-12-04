Eritrea: NUEW - Activity Assessment Meeting

Keren — The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Anseba region conducted an assessment of the programs implementation of 2017 and chartered out activity plan for 2018.

At the meeting in which women representatives of all the subzones of the region took part, it was reported that commendable activities have been conducted in developing the over all awareness of the society in eradicating harmful practices, in the increase of school enrolment of female students and in improving the livelihoods of women. The meeting also called for strengthening organizational capacity for better out come.

According to report presented it was also indicated that owing to the strong effort exerted by the union and the increased societal awareness, the Asmat and Habero sub zones have been declared "Free from FGM" practices.

The participants also conducted extensive discussion on several topics including on the micro-credit opportunities, illiteracy eradication programs and its role in the development of women, as well as on the relationship the union has with stakeholders.

The head of NUEW branch in the Anseba region, Mrs. Amna Hassen, indicating that strengthening organizational capacity of the union and implementation of the set out programs is the priority task of the union, reminded members to play due role in the socio-economic and political progress of the nation and fight against harmful traditional practices. She also called on women to strengthen their contribution for the success of the chartered out programs.