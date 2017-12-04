1 December 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Seminar On Enhancing Teaching and Learning Process

Asmara — A seminar on enhancing teaching and learning process was conducted in the sub-zones of Tsorena, Adi-Keih and Forto Sawa.

At the meeting conducted in the sub-zones of Tsorena and Adi-keih the participants made extensive discussion on the progress of adult education and the way forward for its sustainability.

It was also indicated that adult education program is being conducted from 26 centers in Tsorena sub-zone and from 13 centers in Adi-Keih sub-zone.

The heads of education in the sub-zones called for the follow up and cooperation on the part of area administrators for better out come and for providing encouragement for outstanding students.

In the same vein, the administrator of the Forto Sawa sub-zone, Mr. Abubeker Mahmud called on proper use of the educational opportunity provided and parents to send their children to school.

The head of the Ministry of Education in the sub-zone, Mr. Mohammed Idris and the Secretary of the PFDJ branch, Mr. Abdalla Idris called for sustainable awareness raising campaigns especially for the increased school enrolment of female students.

