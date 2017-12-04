Sudan: Man Shot Dead, Fireworks Kill Two in Sudan Cities

Nierteti / Khartoum — A man was shot and killed in his house in Central Darfur. In Khartoum, two people died of injuries they sustained during an accident with fireworks.

The 30 year-old Eisa Adam Eisa Abdelrahman was shot and killed in his house in El Wehda district, Nierteti town, by unknown gunmen. A listener reported to Radio Dabanga that three gunmen arrived at his house and called him to come outside.

"They shot him dead on the spot and fled the scene." Abdelrahman was married and had two children.

Fireworks

On Wednesday evening, the security committee of Omdurman reported the death of two people and the injury of fourteen others after a blast of fireworks at El Tisiniya. The fireworks were used to end celebrations commemorating the prophet's birthplace in Omdurman.

According to the locality security committee, the fireworks entered the site without the approval of the committee. The committee said it will file a complaint against the perpetrators at El Awsat police department.