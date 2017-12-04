Ethiopia: Council Urges Muslims to Support the Needy During Mawlid

Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council has called on the Muslim community to observe the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (Mawlid) by supporting the needy and exercising empathy.

Muslims across the world are observing the 1492th birthday of Prophet Muhammed.

In a message he delivered in connection with the holiday, Council President Haji Muhammad-Amin Jamal Omar stated that the faithful need to show kindness and genuine love while observing the day.

Hajj Muhammad-Amin urged the laity to maintain their support to the disfavored and enable them to celebrate the holiday.

The president also advised the Muslim community to take their share in supporting country's ongoing economic development and join efforts in fighting the destructive activities of extremists.

Addis Ababa Islamic Affairs Supreme Council President Sheikh Muhammad- Sharif Hassan said on his part that the communal observance of Mawlid would have a big role in enhancing Faithfull's interaction with each other irrespective of economic backgrounds.

According to Sheikh Muhammad- Sharif, the Islam orders the faithful to show compassion which would have a role in bolstering the much-cherished Ethiopian culture of sharing bread with the disfavored.

Muslims are expected to support people in various difficult situations, including those in grief, the poor, inmates, orphans and the sick, he added.

The president said the Muslim community need to understand the closeness and unity created by events such as Mawlid and cherish the Constitutionally- guaranteed religious equality.

Mawlid is marked today at national level at the Grand Anwar Mosque.