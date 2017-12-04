Ethiopia: TPLF Elects Chairperson, Vice Chairperson

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) concluded its extensive meeting electing Debretsion Gebremichael (Ph.D) and Fetlework Gebre-Egziabher as Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson respectively on Wednesday evening.

According to Walta Information Center, the Central Committee (CC) which has been undertaking the deep renewal for more than a month has also appointed new executive members to replace the outgoing ones.

Accordingly, Asmelash Woldeslassie, Abraham Tekeste (Ph.D), Getachew Reda and Kerya Ibrahim have been promoted to the executive committee membership.

TPLF have been undertaking intensive evaluation to identify its limitations and vowed to take drastic measures.

As part of its deep reform and evaluation process, the Central Committee has demoted Abay Woldu, Chairperson and Beyene Mekru from their executive roles and suspended Azeb Mesfin from membership of both the CC and Executive Committee.