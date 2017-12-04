Ethiopia: Govt Launches Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework

Ethiopia, as one of the 193 countries that signed the 2016 New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants, reaffirmed its commitment to work for the inclusion of refugees in its communities by launching Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF).

The nation has been working to come up with a comprehensive approach in its effort to enhance the protection of refugees and migrants.

A month ago, the nation has started Refugee Vital Events Registration, an important component of CRRF. After a painstaking research and due consideration, it has officially launched CRRF on 28th November 2017 with a ceremony attended by higher officials and various international dignitaries.

In his keynote address, Solomon Tesfaye, State Minister in the office of FDRE Prime Minister, said that Horn of Africa is one of the region which continued to produce and simultaneously host large number of refugees.

"Ethiopia is a country in the region where exemplary levels of solidarity are demonstrated towards those who are forcefully displaced," he said adding "CRRF maintains the longstanding hospitality of Ethiopia, helps to meet international and regional declarations on refugees and materialize its foreign and national security policy goals with its neighbors through strengthening people to people relations."

Daniel Endres, Director of CRRF task team at UNHCR, for his part said "before the realization of the CRRF, Ethiopia made important Nine Pledges to further improve the rights and services enjoyed by refugees."

Bethelhem Tesfatsion, representing Refugees living in Ethiopia, expressed that refugees' protection, hospitality and the freedom in Ethiopia is remarkable. She also added that she is hopeful this "Program will transform thousands of refugees' life and show the world how productive refugees are."

In an Exclusive interview with Ato Fitsum Arega, affirmed that the program would not have impact on employment opportunities of the locals. "On the New York summit where the Prime Minister took part, Ethiopia got about 600 million USD additional project finance including loan to create jobs for refugees," he said adding, "In the meeting, it was agreed that only 30 percent of the project finance will be used to create jobs for refugees. And the rest would be used for Ethiopians," he noted.