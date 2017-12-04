Kenya: Here is Mrs Bonfire's Advice to Slay Queens on Sponsors

Bonfire Adventures co-founder Sarah Kabu has told single women to stay away from the so called 'sponsors' as they will make them grow old.

Sarah, whose husband, Simon, splashed Sh30 million during her 39th birthday in July, has also advised young women to settle down with men of their age and grow together.

She narrated how by the time she got married to Simon she had dated a few stable bachelors who she described as proud heart breakers.

It was however her description of what sponsors will do to young women that tickled many.

"Avoid the sponsors as their waters will make you look old... as they waste your time to date the right people and they will finally retire with their wives or die while you are still young. Evil money can be dangerous," she wrote on Facebook.

Users reacted to her description writing, "Nimekwamia hapo pa sponsor water hahaha."

"Their water will make slay queen looks old," added another.

Another user wrote, "Umenimaliza hapo umesema sponsors water will make u look old 😂😂😂😂"

Sarah, who is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her marriage to Simon also had words of advice to married couple

"To fellow couples you must invest in your marriage same way you in properties and businesses. Memories of Good times together swimming, fine dining, dancing holidays and weekend getaways contribute a lot to keep the fire burning Kabu are celebrating their 10th anniversary," she wrote.

She also shared photos of herself and Simon sharing some quality time at what appears to be an exquisite getaway destination.