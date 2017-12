Ndjamena — President of the Republic Omar Bashir and his accompanying delegation on Friday witnessed with President Idriss Debby, the freedom and democracy celebrations.

The celebrations included military parades, carnivals and troupes performance that reflected the progress and development the country has witnessed under the leadership of President Debby.

The two presidents, Omar Bashir and Idriss Debby, are expected to hold a round of talks on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.