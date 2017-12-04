Zimbabwe: Inside President Mnangagwa's Playlist

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has just added Jah Prayzah on his playlist, his son Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior has revealed. Mnangagwa Junior said the first citizen of Zimbabwe is "an old school type of guy" who loves Oliver Mtukudzi and Jazz.

"My dad loves old school and Oliver Mtukudzi locally; but these days he has just started to listen to Jah Prayzah's music," he said.

Mnangagwa Junior, who is also a musician, said the President's quiet nature can be quite baffling, to those who are not familiar with the man.

Apart from listening to music, President Mnangagwa also loves traditional foods.

"My dad is so quiet and it is difficult to understand what will be going through his mind. I used to be scared of him but I now understand how he operates. When it comes to eating, traditional foods are his favourite especially anything that involves peanut butter," he said.

It is not surprising that the President has fallen in love with Jah Prayzah's music as his latest album "Kutonga Kwaro" has been receiving rave reviews with some analysts claiming that the musical project somehow celebrated President's Mnangagwa's "political ascendancy", well before his inauguration.

Although the album was well received following its launch in October, most songs from the album gained popularity a few weeks ago when the country moved towards a new political dispensation that resulted in the resignation of President Robert Mugabe.

Jah Prayzah was the toast of the day when he took to the stage during the President's inauguration a day after arriving from a tour in Australia.

Most of his songs from the album became party anthems as they captured the mood of the nation during a solidarity march organised by the war veterans.

Songs such as "Gamba", "Ndini Ndamubata" and "Soja" resonate well with the events of the past few weeks.

The Uzumba-born lanky crooner He has been on top of his game for quite some time now and is likely to bag a few more awards before the year ends.