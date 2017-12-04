Namibia: Ras On Stage With the Monkey Nuts

Windhoek — The finale, at least for this year, of the popular Night Under the Stars live music show is slated for this Friday at the usual rendezvous, the Goethe-Institut Namibia.

Owning the stage at the finale will be Namibian vocalist Ras Sheehama, who has been on the scene since Independence and has over the last 26 years established his distinctive style of socio-political criticism through a soothing voice. His diverse repertoire and fame has spread across Africa and abroad and this is a show not to be missed.

Also on stage will be The Monkey Nuts from Zimbabwe, spicing up the concert with their experimental and alternative style of Hip-Hop that also combines native Chimurenga rhythms with electronic sounds and ambient tones.

Meaning 'liberation' in Shona, Chimurenga is a genre that played a vital role in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle. It was used to mobilise the masses in the fight for economic, social and political freedom. Now 37 years later, the young trio from Harare combines the intrinsic style of call-and-response with modern beats, and are known for their innovative approach to the art.

The NUTS 2017 Finale at the Goethe-Institut Namibia starts at 19h00 on Friday and entrance is free.