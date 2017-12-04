Zimbabwe: Citizens Divided Over Post-Mugabe Cabinet

Harare — ZIMBABWEANS, desperate for their country's economic revival after decades of dictatorial rule, have expressed mixed feelings over a new cabinet announced by new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

While a majority expressed displeasure that some cabinet ministers that have overseen the decline under the leadership of the ousted Robert Mugabe had been retained, others have pleaded with compatriots to give Mnangwagwa and his team a chance to prove themselves.

"I'm deeply disappointed by this new cabinet of ministers. I am seeing the same old faces of corrupt and selfish individuals running own private businesses at the expense of the people's needs," lamented Shuvai Chingarande in an interview with CAJ News.

"I don't think they will have time to focus on service delivery since they will prioritise own business interests sidelining national needs as they will be chasing own businesses. I would have preferred new faces balanced with experienced individuals, not the same old faces synonymous with service delivery failure," Chingarande said.

Edward Masungunure said with the retention of some members of Mugabe's cabinet, the army's ouster of the veteran leader was a non-starter.

"I don't see the reason why the Defence Forces Commander Constantino Chiwenga chased Mugabe away from office. There is no difference between Mugabe's cabinet of old ministers and the one introduced by Mnangagwa," he said.

Tineyi-Godknows Taruvinga also denounced the composition of the cabinet.

"This cabinet is made up of deadwoods! I would have anticipated a small cabinet composed of mainly fresh blood with new ideas capable of turning the country's economy around. The newly announced ministers are weak bones," Taruvinga charged.

There were anticipation from analysts and the public Mnangagwa would assemble a cabinet drawn from technocrats and members of the opposition.

Njabulo Siziba is among those left disappointed after the cabinet was announced late Thursday.

"I would have expected a new cabinet comprising members from other opposition parties such as Movement for Democratic Change, National People's Party and Dumiso Dabengwa's PF-Zapu. I think Mnangagwa rewarded his loyalists only, and thereby missed a great opportunity to unify the nation," Siziba said.

However, others expressed hope the cabinet would deliver.

"The country is heading for elections. These ministers know very well if they can't deliver, they would have betrayed Mnangagwa in the next election," Clemence Shoko, an entrepreneur said.

Mnangagwa at his inauguration last week confirmed elections will be held in 2018 as initially slated.

It will be the first time since independence in 1980 Zanu-PF approaches polls without Mugabe.

Sakhile Sibanda said: "Give Mnangagwa a chance to revive the economy. Too much criticism would dampen his spirit."

Obey Chaurura, an entrepreneur, welcomed the retention of some relatively young ministers.

"I have seen fresh blood in the likes of Supa Mandiwanzira. He is young and hardworking. Those older than him will be challenged to pull up their socks," Chaurura said.

The new cabinet ministers are as follows:

Patrick Chinamasa, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning

Obert Mpofu, Minister of Home Affairs and Culture

Air Marshal Perrance Shiri, Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement

Dr Lazarus Dokora, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

Dr David Parirenyatwa, Minister of Health and Child Care

Kembo Mohadi, Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans

Ziyambi Ziyambi, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs

Major General Sibusiso Moyo, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Cde Kazembe Kazembe, Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation

Dr Mike Bimha, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development

July Moyo, Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing

Sithembiso Nyoni, Minister of Women and Youth Affairs;

Professor Amon Murwira, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development

Supa Mandiwanzira, Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security

Professor Clever Nyathi, Minister of Labour and Social Welfare

Dr Joram Gumbo, Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development

Winston Chitando, Minister of Mines and Mining Development

Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of Environment, Water and Climate

Priscah Mupfumira, Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, Minister of Energy and Power Development

Chris Mutsvangwa, Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services

Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Government Programmes.