Zimbabwe: Industry Welcomes Mandiwanzira Retaining As ICT Minister

Harare — INFORMATION and Communications Technology (ICT) experts have hailed the retention of Supa Mandiwanzira in the cabinet announced by new Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Experts attributed the retaining of the former broadcaster to his hard work over the past four years he has held the portfolio and his commitment to duty instead of the factionalism rocking the ruling Zanu-PF.

At 45, he is among the youngest members of the cabinet, whose appointment divided opinion.

"We knew minister Mandiwanzira, who is not talkative and not aligned to any political faction would be returned. Most interestingly, he is young and hard working. A majority in the ICT sector are pleased with him (Mandiwanzira)," Zivanai Carlos Zvoushe, an ICT vendor, told CAJ News Zimbabwe.

Legislator for Nyanga South, Mandiwanzira has been the minister of the crucial ICT industry since 2014.

Website developer Remigio Makazhe, hailed the continuity that will come with the retention of Mandiwanzira.

"His Excellency President Mnangagwa returned a hard working minister in Mandiwanzira. I wish his cabinet had at least 60 percent of young ministers blended with 40 percent veterans to perform better," Makazhe said.

The ICT sector is among a few sectors that have survived the harsh economic conditions in Zimbabwe.

There was a feeling another minister hailed as hardworking, Walter Mzambi, should have been retained.

He was the Minister of Toursim and Hospitality, which went to Prisca Mupfumira before being appointed foreign affairs minister by ousted former president Robert Mugabe.

Analysts hailed Mzembi's determination to work and youthful age, by cabinet standards (53).

"Nevertheless, we look forward to see what other ministers are capable of doing to offer desired service delivery," Makazhe said.