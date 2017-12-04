3 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: I'm Not Upset to Be Dropped From Amavubi, Says Buteera

By Peter Kamasa

APR FC holding midfielder Andrew Buteera has admitted that he took positively, coach Antoine Hey's decision to drop him from the Amavubi team for this year's CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

Buteera was a late inclusion in Hey's 24-man provisional but instead of sulking after being left out of the travelling party, the 23-year-old says he prefers to look at the positive sides and work harder so that he can be considered for the next assignments.

"I did not take it as setback; because just to be called to the provisional squad was good enough for me, it shows that I am getting back to my level again after a year out with a bad injury. All I need now it to continue working hard and make sure am back full fitness," Buteera told Sunday Sport.

Former Proline starlet explained that, "I would have loved to be part of the team but the coach made what he thought was the right decision for the team and for me in the long run, I have just come back from a serious injury and I almost penetrate into the final squad, it is not setback."

The former Rwanda U17 and U20 players noted that he wants to maintain his fitness which will give him guarantee to play at the top level again.

"I am not upset but of course you feel disappointed but if you look back where I am coming from, I have to be positive and just focus on working hard again, it (being dropped) will only motivate me to work even harder."

Hey admitted that Buteera, who missed the bigger part of last season with a serious knee injury, "still lacks fitness to play in such a big competition."

Amavubi, who begin their campaign in Group A against Kenya on Sunday, will also face Tanzania, Libya and Zanzibar in the same group.

