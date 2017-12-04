Nigeria: No Cause for Alarm Over Terror Attack Alert - Govt

Abuja — The federal government yesterday calmed frayed nerves over the latest travel advisories by some Western countries alerting on impending attacks in Nigeria.

It assured Nigerians of adequate security measures to thwart any possible terror attack in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the 36 states of the federation.

In a statement he issued yesterday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said there is no cause for alarm despite the latest travel advisories by some Western countries.

He said security agencies in the country have not let down their guard, despite the fact that there has been no terror attack in the FCT since the Buhari administration assumed office.

Mohammed stated: "We know that the terrorists, who have been massively degraded and put on the run, have been looking for soft targets to attack. This is the nature of terrorism all over the world, as can be seen in recent attacks in the UK, France and Egypt, among others.

"That is why the Nigerian security agencies have continued to be on the alert, even if their efforts have been largely unobtrusive so as not to disrupt the daily activities of the citizenry," he said, adding: "Such efforts are routinely stepped up during religious festivals".

The minister assured that the federal government will continue to take adequate measures to protect the lives and properties of citizens and non-citizens alike, even as the military remains unrelenting in ensuring that the terrorists neither regroup nor regain the capacity to carry out organized attacks.

He said the federal government's sensitization campaign on security, with the punch line, "if you see something, say something", would be stepped up on national radio and television.

Accordingly, he advised citizens to be security conscious and to report suspicious people and object to the security agencies.

Govt Needs To Tighten Our Borders - Ladaja

Meanwhile, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Abubakar Ladaja, has urged the federal government to tighten its borders and create an enabling environment to discourage migration.

Expressing concern over the situation some Nigerians have found themselves in Libya, Ladaja described the situation as pathetic and a matter of serious concern.

It was reported last week that hundreds of people were being auctioned in modern day slave markets in Libya for as little as $400.

Reacting to the situation, Ladaja called on the federal government to repatriate Nigerians in Libya without further delay, saying it is the duty of government to protect Nigerians within and outside the country.

Ladaja said, "It is a very pathetic situation that Nigerians are being sold in the slave market in Libya. The federal government needs to, as a matter of urgency, repatriate all Nigerians who have found themselves in this unfortunate situation.

"The government needs to create an enabling environment so that we can checkmate the high rate of people leaving the country for greener pastures, which they later found out was not green after all. Let's work together and build the Nigeria of our dreams".

He stated that no serious government would sit and watch its citizens suffer, even as he stressed the need for the Buhari-led administration to introduce policies that will discourage people from travelling.

The presidential aspirant also lamented that the nation's porous borders is greatly affecting the country's economy negatively.

Ladaja condoled the people of Borno over Saturday's bomb blast in Biu, Borno State, in which over 15 persons lost their lives, calling on them to stay strong.

He said, "I have received the news about the death of 15 people and the injury of 53 persons as a result of the attack by the members of Boko Haram in Biu.

"I wish to offer my sincere condolences to the family of the victims. I am calling on the government to redouble their effort to further defeat the insurgents once and for all".