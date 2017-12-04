Tanzania: Court Orders Retrial of Man On Death Row

Dar es Salaam — Seven years after he was sentenced to death for killing a friend, the convict's case is now to start afresh after the Court of Appeal annulled proceedings that led to his conviction.

Japhary Ismail was sentenced in 2010 largely on circumstantial evidence to suffer death by hanging for intentionally killing a close friend, Mr Joseph Shedula at Mabibo Upogoroni in the city in 2004.

Initially, his defence counsel Daniel Welwe presented in the Court of Appeal only four arguments in attempt to get his client off the hook, but it is the additional fifth ground of appeal, which was filed out of time with the permission of the court that saved his client.

On this ground, the lawyer argued that the trial Judge made an error when he allowed court assessors to cross-examine witnesses contrary to the law, and worse enough, did so even before the witnesses had been re-examined.

"It is obvious that allowing the assessors to cross-examine witnesses is contrary to sections 290 and 294(2) of the Criminal Procedures Act and section 146 and 177 of the Evidence Act," judges Bernard Luanda, Augustine Mwarija and Rehema Mkuye held in their recent decision.

The judges agreed with the defence counsel that the trial judge did not explain properly to the assessors on how circumstantial evidence could be relied on to convict an accused person and the danger of relying on it when summing up evidence.

The judges nullified the entire proceedings and the judgment of the High Court that convicted the appellant and ordered re-trial before another judge and assessors.

The appellant and the deceased were cousins, who lived together in the same room, which they had rented in a house at Mabibo Upogoroni.

A neighbour testified to have seen the appellant entering their room on the night of April 10, 2004 in the company of the appellant. Nine days later as he prepared to go to work, the neighbour smelt of a dead rat and noticed flies around the appellants' room and when he peeped through the window he saw the body of the deceased laying on the bed.