Namibia: Swapo Members Warned Against Abusing Social Media

Karas — Swapo executive members have urged party members not to post derogatory and disparaging remarks on social media aimed at sowing division and factionalism within the party.

The party's regional coordinator, Mathew Mumbala, said at Keetmans-hoop last Thursday that the majority of members have emerged as a united force from the just-concluded sixth elective party congress.

However, he was quick to express concern over derogatory comments against national leaders who were contesting the party's top positions at the congress, which are still being circulated on social media.

He took exception to Facebook postings insulting Swapo president Hage Geingob, labelling him a "useless" leader, and that he and his team of urban and rural development minister Sophia Shaningwa, international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and former deputy prime minister Marco Hausiku, who won the party's top four positions, were unable to lead the party.

According to Mumbala, the Facebook posts also refer to the Harambee Prosperity Plan as "Okharambee," which means "little thing" in Oshiwambo.

"The President has launched the Harambee Prosperity Plan to alleviate poverty. Now they are belittling it," he fumed.

Referring to the vicious campaign battles between 'Team Harambee' and 'Team Swapo' ahead of the said congress, Mumbala said the "time of accusing each other is over," and members should now work towards restoring unity in the party.

"We concur with the theme of the congress that speaks about unity, inclusivity and prosperity; it should be the guideline for the future of our party," he stressed.

The regional coordinator also urged members to stop using congress campaign faction names such "Team Harambee, Team Swapo and Masalads", as all members are now united under one Swapo.

"We should rally behind our party and the leadership to ensure resounding victories in the presidential, national, local and regional authorities elections slated for 2019 and 2020, respectively," he added.

Mumbala further encouraged members to read resolutions taken at congress, as well as other important documents such as the second national policy conference, in order to correctly relay the information to the broader party membership.

He also took the opportunity to congratulate the party's top four leaders and the party's central committee members on their election.

"Those who did not make it, the name of the game is democracy," he said, adding that the recently-held inter-party elections again proved how the party believes in democracy.

"In Swapo, democracy is not just about talking, but it is executed in full. This was demonstrated after the outcome of the elections," he stated.

luqman@namibian.com.na