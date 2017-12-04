Nigeria: Why Muslims Must Lead Battle Against Terrorism - Shehu Sani

The need for humanity to unite and defeat terrorism is urgent and Muslims all over the world must unite to lead the battle, the senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has said.

Mr. Sani said this while addressing lecturers and students at the International University of Africa, Khartoum on Thursday.

He lamented that the trend of terrorism does "not only represent a 21st century threat to global peace and stability but also Muslims and Islam."

The lawmaker charged Muslims to take the lead in fighting the menace and redeeming the image of the religion.

"Islam is confronted by two dangers on two fronts, from the inside and from the outside," he said. "The inside forces are those who manipulate and misuse the religion in furtherance of their extremist or political or violent agenda. And the outside are those with a mind-set set and conditioned to hate Muslims and anything associated with Islam.

"The need for humanity and the world to unite and defeat terrorism is urgent and necessary but it's the Muslims that must lead the battle with common courage, common focus and collective determination.

"Terrorists are anarchists. Their cruel actions and atrocious violence creates bad perception and impression for the faith they falsely lay claim to.

"Muslim intellectuals and scholars and students must lead the battle to retrieve their faith and cast the light of peace and tolerance in the hearts of all believers in the faith."

Mr. Sani said the strategic position of Sudan as a bridge between North Africa and sub Saharan Africa, and bridge between East Africa and West Africa saddles on its citizens the responsibility to promote and enhance unity and continental peace.

While recounting recent terrorist attacks globally and in Nigeria, he emphasised the dangers of silence among Muslims.

He said further, "Any ideology that promotes mass murder of innocents souls in the mosques, churches and schools are forces of evil we must collectively resist and defeat.

"Those who attacked airport in Brussels, train stations in London, theatre in Paris, streets in New York, malls in Nairobi, mosques in Nigeria does not represent Islam. But we must stop them from their false claims.

"Muslim intellectuals must spearhead the neutralisation and liquidation of knowledge and school of thoughts that encourages extremism and terrorism.

"Nigeria my country has suffered from terror violence that murdered tens of thousands and displaced millions.

"The dangers of silence, neutrality and cowardice is that the forces of darkness will be left unchallenged to define our present and dictate our future."