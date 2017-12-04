South Africa: Talented 'Gelant' Grabs His Bok Chance

Warrick Gelant's Springbok starting debut against Wales on Saturday was somewhat of a mixed bag, with handling errors and aerial struggles being countered by some exciting running and a scintillating try.

It was not enough to secure a much-needed win in Cardiff, though, as the Boks fell to a 24-22 defeat at the Principality Stadium.

But with 2019 in mind, the early signs from Gelant are positive.

Just who will be in charge of the Springbok team next year remains to be seen, but whoever it is will find it hard to ignore the 22-year-old Bulls flyer.

For current coach Allister Coetzee, unearthing Gelant was a success, even if it didn't come in his more natural position of fullback.

"A player like Warrick Gelant is a talented player," Coetzee said.

"Not many other players would have scored the try he scored ... I needed to get him in the side this week and see what he can do.

"It's part of the development and making sure that players get the opportunity to play.

"I know a lot of people say that Warrick has been chosen out of position, but modern day footy is about wings that can play fullback as well."

Coetzee is expected to learn his fate in mid-December.

