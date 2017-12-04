South Africa: Ex-Western Cape Top Cop Seeks Deal to Resolve Corruption Case

Former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer, who along with four others is on trial for corruption, may negotiate with the State and admit to certain charges.

This emerged in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

State prosecutor Billy Downer said during brief proceedings further negotiations relating to admissions were to take place.

"There's a further possibility the matter may be resolved via admissions," he said.

Lamoer, along with tow truck company owner Salim Dawjee, brigadiers Darius van der Ross, Sharon Govender and her husband Colin Govender, are accused in the trial.

They face 109 charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering involving R1.6m.

Dawjee allegedly paid them for favours by covering some of their fuel, clothing and travel costs.

They pleaded not guilty.

In court on Monday it was heard that Legal Aid attorneys had declined to represent Lamoer.

Lamoer told the court he was trying to get legal assistance in the matter and was also trying to secure funds for this.

The matter was postponed to February 5.

This was a final postponement for Lamoer and the other accused in the trial to ensure their legal representation was resolved.

Source: News24