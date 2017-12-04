2 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chadian Foreign Minister - Presidents Al-Bashir and Deby Gave Instructions for Implementing Agreements On the Ground

Ndjamena — The Chadian Foreign Minister, Hussein Ibrahim Taha, has described the visit of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, to Ndjamena as historic and conducive to cementing the relations between the two nations.

In a press statement, Taha has referred to directives given by President Idris Deby and President Omer Al-Bashir to the Chadian and Sudanese Foreign Ministries to work, within framework of the joint ministerial committee, scheduled in Khartoum in next February, for strengthening further the relations between Chad and Sudan in the trade, education, health and roads' fields and implementing the joint agreements on the ground.

He said that the two presidents also affirmed the importance of bolstering the cooperation between the two countries in the joint security issues and the joint forces for keeping security at the joint border area and seizing arms for the hands of citizens.

