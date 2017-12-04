2 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: A State Minister Resigns From Hirshabelle Cabinet, 3rd in 4 Days

Tagged:

Related Topics

The State Minister for Interior and lower governments of HirShabelle Yusuf Ali Elmi has announced his resignation on Friday, becoming the third minister to leave the newly appointed cabinet since last Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Jowhar, Elmi said he quit because of his clan is not satisfied with the position and the President of the state Mohamed Abdi Waare has not made enough consultations with him over the appointment.

He left the cabinet before it took office and being endorsed by HirShabelle Parliament.

Last Wednesday, President Waare unveiled a 20-member cabinet, with an equal number of deputies plus 17 state minister, making the total number 57council of ministers.

Somalia

Two Soldiers, 12 Militants Killed in Al-Shabab Ambush

At least two Somali soldiers and 12 militants were killed Friday when al-Shabab militants attacked a convoy in central… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.