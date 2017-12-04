Somalia: A State Minister Resigns From Hirshabelle Cabinet, 3rd in 4 Days

The State Minister for Interior and lower governments of HirShabelle Yusuf Ali Elmi has announced his resignation on Friday, becoming the third minister to leave the newly appointed cabinet since last Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Jowhar, Elmi said he quit because of his clan is not satisfied with the position and the President of the state Mohamed Abdi Waare has not made enough consultations with him over the appointment.

He left the cabinet before it took office and being endorsed by HirShabelle Parliament.

Last Wednesday, President Waare unveiled a 20-member cabinet, with an equal number of deputies plus 17 state minister, making the total number 57council of ministers.