Somalia: Al-Shabaab Fighters Pour Into Villages in Gedo, Jets Fly Overhead

At least two Somali soldiers and 12 militants were killed Friday when al-Shabab militants attacked a convoy in central Somalia.

In other news from the region indicate that fighter jets hovered over the skyline of the region, with reports they tracked down the Al Shabaab fighters entering El Adde. Al Shabaab is active in areas near Somalia's border with Kenya and often carries out attacks against KDF and Somali government forces.

Heavily armed truck-loaded Al Shabaab fighters poured into several areas in Gedo region, located southwest of Somalia on Saturday, residents said. Hundreds of gun-toting militants were seen moving in El Adde, near Garbaharey district, where an unspecified number of Kenyan soldiers were killed on 15 January 2016.

