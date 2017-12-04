Somalia: President Back Home From Kenya and Ivory Coast Visit

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has returned back to the country from a visit to Kenya and Ivory Coast last week.

The President has participated in the infatuation of Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi and proceeded to Ivory Coast, where he attended a two-day AU-EU summit.

On arrival, the President and his entourage received a cordial welcome at Aden Abdulle International Airport from Ministers, MPs, and other high-ranking government officials.

The city's security, especially the main road connecting the Airport to the Presidential Palace ahead of the President's arrival on Saturday.