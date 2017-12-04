3 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda in Group B for Fiba WCup Qualifiers First Round

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda men's basketball team will play in the First Round tournament of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers next year in Bamako, Mali.

The Malian capital will host Group B that consists of Mali, Nigeria, Uganda and Rwanda while in Group D, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, the Central African Republic and Mozambique will face-off in Maputo.

The two First Round tournaments set to run from February 23-25, 2018.

The top-three teams of each group will advance to the decisive 12-team round of the qualifiers, which will see national teams (in two groups of six) play home-and-away games over another three-window period and the top two teams from each group, plus the best loser, will then qualify for World Cup.

The seven other African teams that missed out on qualifying directly will then take part in a new 16-team competition called the FIBA-African to be played in the summer of 2019.

Games in Groups A and C took place last weekend in Yaoundé and Luanda respectively.

Tunisia, Cameroon, South Africa and Guinea qualified for the second round from Group A while Congo, Angola, Egypt and Morocco advanced from Group C.

Under FIBA's new competition System, Africa will for the first time qualify five teams to the World Cup that will be hosted by China from 31st August - 15th September, 2019.

Group A: Guinea, Tunisia, Cameroon and South Africa

Group B: Mali, Nigeria, Uganda and Rwanda

Group C: Congo, Angola, Egypt and Morocco

Group D: Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, the Central African Republic and Mozambique

Rwanda

Kenya Beats Rwanda to Go Top of Group A

Hosts Kenya began their 2017 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup campaign positively beating Rwanda 2-0 in Kakamega, western… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.