Somalia: Somali With Fake Swedish Travel Documents Nabbed in Philippine

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) recently intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 a Somali national who attempted to go to the United Kingdom by pretending to be a Swedish citizen.

Abdinajah Mohamoud Aden, 23, arrived as a transit passenger at the NAIA 2 last November 25 aboard a Philippine Airlines flight from Dubai when he was accosted by members of the BI travel control and enforcement unit (TCEU).

He added that the foreigner was later booked on the first available flight to his port of origin, noting that the incident was also relayed to officers of the British embassy in Manila for their information.

"What is his intention? Why is he traveling to London?" Morente said in a statement.

On the other hand, BI port operations division chief Marc Red Mariñas reported that Aden was apprehended after he presented to PAL personnel a Swedish travel document instead of his passport.

"It was only during questioning that he was compelled to produce his Somali passport which he had hidden in his luggage," he said.

Mariñas added that the passenger was uncooperative during the interview, although he claimed that he acquired his Swedish travel document for USD3,000 from a friend in Somalia so he could travel to the UK.