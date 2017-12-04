1 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Ambushes Hiran Governor's Convoy Near Beledweyne

Somalia National Army (SNA) on Friday killed 11 Al-Shabaab militants and injured several others in a fierce fighting in a town in Hiraan region in central Somalia.

Ahmed Teredisho, a military commander in Hiiraan region central Somalia, said the fighting started when the militants ambushed a convoy of Hiraan region's Governor Ali Jeyte Osman who was heading to Mahas town for duty from Beledweyne town.

"The terrorists ambushed the convoy of the Governor of Hiraan region and then fighting erupted that left 11 terrorists dead during the confrontation, we lost one soldier and fours others injured," Teredisho said.

He added that the Governor and his delegation safely reached Mahas town. Al-Shabaab militants claimed to have killed three SNA soldiers who were with the Governor and also burnt a vehicle on the spot.

Independent sources say that 11 soldiers were injured in the attack.

The militant group frequently overstates the death toll from its attacks. The group which previously vowed to continue the fight against the new Somalia government has stepped up attacks in recent days.

