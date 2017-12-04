Namibia: Three Arrested With Two Rhino Horns

OHANGWENA police on Friday arrested three men found with two fresh rhino horns. The trio were arrested at a temporary roadblock at Omungwelume.

According to Ohangwena police spokesperson, sergeant Abner Kaume Itumba, the men were travelling in a seven-seater vehicle when they were arrested.

"The police stopped the car to inspect some bumped and damaged parts on the car.

However, when they searched the car, they found a backpack with the horns," Itumba said.

He gave the ages of the suspects as a 20-year-old and a 35-year-old from Uutsathima, Omusati, and a 21-year-old from Iitapa, Omusati. The three men were allegedly travelling from Okahao to Oshikango.

The men were held at the Omungwelume police holding cells and are expected to appear in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court today.

Their arrest comes just a month after two other men were arrested at the Onhuno roadblock for being in possession of two freshly cut rhino horns. The suspects, who were travelling in a taxi, jumped out at the roadblock when police officers started searching the vehicle.

The two men have appeared in court and were denied bail.