Libya: Farmaajo Orders Repatriation of Somali Migrants in Libya

Somalia government is expected to repatriate hundreds of Somali migrants allegedly enslaved in Libya following shocking reports of slavery in the country.

President Mohamed Abdullahi personally ordered Foreign Affairs minister Yusuf Garad to facilitate the repatriation.

Garad through a statement had tasked Somalia's ambassador to the European Union Ali Faqi to submit a full report on the logistics of the repatriation will be effected.

Ambassador Faqi has two weeks to submit the report

"The minister is ordering the ambassador to prepare a report within two weeks regarding the Somalis in Libya and also recommendations on the way forward for Somalia." a statement from Minister Yusuf Garad partly said.

The ministry farther said that a diplomatic delegation led by Somalia's envoy to the AU Mohamed Haji will be in Libya to assess the situation of migrants.