2 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hadian Foreign Minister - Al-Basher and Debby Give Directives for Implementation of Agreements On the Ground

N'Djamena, Dec.2 (SUNA) - The Chadian Foreign Minister, Hassan Ibrahim Taha has described the visit of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher to his country as historical and geared to the interest of the peoples of the two countries.

The Chadian official said, Saturday, in press statements that the leaderships of the two countries have directed the Foreign Ministries in Sudan and Chad to work, during the Joint Committee which will be held in Khartoum during next Feb, for strengthening relations between the two countries in the fields of trade, health, education, roads and the implementation of the agreements signed by the two sides on the ground.

Concerning the joint borders, Taha has underlined that President Al-Basher and Debby affirmed the necessity for strengthening the security cooperation to maintain security and disarm the citizens.

