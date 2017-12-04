Sudan: CPNU Welcomes Holding of Dialogue Workshop

Despite the caveat that accompanied the call by Malik Agar Chairman of SPLM-N faction on opposition forces to use the… Read more »

The CPNU Secretary General, Aboud Jaber has pointed out that the organization of a committee including all the political parties and movements that signed peace agreement in Sudan, besides national figures and experts, is expected to map out indications and directives for speeding up implementation of the Dialogues outcomes concerning the political issues and the elections.

Khartoum — The Council of Parties of National Unity (CPNU) has welcomed the holding of the workshop scheduled to be held, Monday, by the Dialogue Higher Committee for Implementation of its outcomes under the auspices of the President of the Republic.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.