Sudan: CPNU Welcomes Holding of Dialogue Workshop

Khartoum — The Council of Parties of National Unity (CPNU) has welcomed the holding of the workshop scheduled to be held, Monday, by the Dialogue Higher Committee for Implementation of its outcomes under the auspices of the President of the Republic.
The CPNU Secretary General, Aboud Jaber has pointed out that the organization of a committee including all the political parties and movements that signed peace agreement in Sudan, besides national figures and experts, is expected to map out indications and directives for speeding up implementation of the Dialogues outcomes concerning the political issues and the elections.