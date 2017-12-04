2 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Debby Lauds Sudan Firearms Collection Experiment

Khartoum — State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador, Atta Al-Manan Bakheit said the Chadian President Idriss Debby has lauded Sudan Firearms Collection campaign, affirming his government's support to the step.

The Ambassador said in press statements said the Chadian President has pointed out to his country's experiment in this connection.

He indicated that President Al-Basher and Debby have commended the joint Sudanese-Chadian forces and its role in maintaining peace and stability in the joint borders.

