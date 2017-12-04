Sudan: President Al-Bashir Retuns From Chad

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omar Al-Bashir, Saturday returned home following a two-day visit to Chad where he took part in the celebrations marking Chad's National Day.

The President was received at Khartoum airport by the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Barki Hassan Salih, and a number of ministers and senior government officials

The State Minister for Foreign Affair, Ambassador Atta Al-Mannan Bakheet, said the visit of the President and his accompanying delegation which continued for two days was "successful and has opened new horizons and moved the bilateral relations between the two countries from the traditional cooperation framework on security to new economic, trade and social dimensions."

He said President Al-Bashir was given an official and popular reception upon arrival in Ndjamena that reflected the nature of the relations between the two countries.

He said the two heads of state, President Al-Bashir and President Debby, held a round of bilateral talks that focused on the eternal relationship between the two countries and reviewed ways to develop the economic, trade, education and health relations.

He said the two presidents have agreed to give new impetus to the bilateral relations through new initiative, particularly in the education, health and trade exchange domains. He referred to the use by Chad of the Sudanese sea port of Port Sudan to receive Chadian imports.

He said this particular aspect would be expanded after procedural matters have been completed.

He said the two presidents have also agreed to set new joint mechanism that would follow up what the two sides have agreed during President Bashir's to Ndjamena and his meeting with his counterpart in chad.

He said this mechanism would meet in Khartoum, coming November.