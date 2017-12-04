Three teenage girls aged 12, 13 and 15 from Hwange allegedly went on a beer binge at a nightclub before driving to Victoria Falls where they reportedly engaged in group sex with older men.

The two towns are 100km apart.

The girls, who are doing Grade seven, Form 1 and 3 at schools in the coal mining town, left the Hwange night club in the wee hours of Friday last week and drove with the men to a hide-out in Victoria Falls where they reportedly engaged in sex for four days.

The three men, Nkosikhona Moyo 18, Crispen Sibanda 26, and Carlos Dube 28, have since been charged with kidnapping and rape after parents of the girls reported them missing to the police.

Cops rescued the girls from the hide out in Chinotimba suburb in Victoria Falls last Tuesday and arrested Moyo, Sibanda and Dube. All the three men reside in Chinotimba suburb.

Hwange magistrate Portia Mhlanga-Moyo did not ask the trio to plead when the appeared in court and remanded them custody to 14 December.

Prosecuting, Loveness Maseko said the accused persons allegedly picked the three girls at a night club at midnight and went on a joy and beer drinking ride to Victoria Falls.

"The accused picked the complainants at Hwange Colliery Club around midnight and they all left for Victoria Falls where they stayed at Moyo's house number 4517 Chinotimba.

"While there, they engaged in sex until Tuesday when police raided the house," said the prosecutor.

Court heard that the sex was consensual.

Police started looking for the girls when their parents reported them missing last Monday after spending the weekend away from home.