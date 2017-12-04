Namibia: Three Pupils Perish in Road Accident Near Outjo

THREE Grade 8 pupils of the Etoshapoort Junior Secondary School at Outjo died instantly after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned and rolled several times on the Outjo-Otavi gravel road in the early hours of yesterday.

The deceased have been identified as 19-year-old Ronaldo Mukuyu, Seth Goreseb (18) and Ricky Small Aukumeb (16).

The accident happened approximately 30 kilometres north-east of Outjo at about 01h00.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police in the Otjozondjupa region, warrant officer Maureen Mbeha, told Nampa upon enquiry yesterday that there were four occupants in the vehicle, and a 16-year-old classmate of the three deceased persons survived the accident with minor injuries.

It is suspected the driver, Goreseb, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

"Preliminary police investigations indicate that the learners allegedly took the car keys and drove away without the consent of the owner," said Mbeha.

The boys' next of kin have been informed and police investigations continue.

- Nampa