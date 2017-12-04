4 December 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Three Pupils Perish in Road Accident Near Outjo

Tagged:

Related Topics

THREE Grade 8 pupils of the Etoshapoort Junior Secondary School at Outjo died instantly after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned and rolled several times on the Outjo-Otavi gravel road in the early hours of yesterday.

The deceased have been identified as 19-year-old Ronaldo Mukuyu, Seth Goreseb (18) and Ricky Small Aukumeb (16).

The accident happened approximately 30 kilometres north-east of Outjo at about 01h00.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police in the Otjozondjupa region, warrant officer Maureen Mbeha, told Nampa upon enquiry yesterday that there were four occupants in the vehicle, and a 16-year-old classmate of the three deceased persons survived the accident with minor injuries.

It is suspected the driver, Goreseb, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

"Preliminary police investigations indicate that the learners allegedly took the car keys and drove away without the consent of the owner," said Mbeha.

The boys' next of kin have been informed and police investigations continue.

- Nampa

Namibia

Three Arrested With Two Rhino Horns

OHANGWENA police on Friday arrested three men found with two fresh rhino horns. The trio were arrested at a temporary… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.