4 December 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Britain Endorses Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe Revival Roadmap

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: ZBC TV Screenshot
President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
By Didier Doukoure

Abidjan — British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, has endorsed plans outlined by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resuscitate the Southern African country's economy.

Johnson was speaking at the sidelines of the African Union-European Union Summit in the Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

"I am encouraged by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's words so far," he said.

Johnson pointed out that during his inauguration speech, Mnangagwa pledged to reform the economy and give investors the security of title they need if Zimbabwe is to fulfill its potential and create the jobs that were sorely needed.

"For as long as the President acts on his words, then Britain is willing to work alongside him and offer all the support we can," Johnson added.

He said recent events in Zimbabwe offered a moment of hope for the country and its people, who over the years have witnessed the infamous collapse of the country.

Last week, Mnangagwa succeeded Robert Mugabe, in power since independence from Britain in 1980, after a bloodless takeover of control by the military and widespread protests against the veteran leader.

"This is a time to look to the future and to make clear that Britain shares the common vision of a prosperous, peaceful and democratic Zimbabwe," Johnson said.

His country has seen relations strained with Zimbabwe after Mugabe sanctioned the violent takeover of farms owned mostly by British farmers. This and other partisan policies are blamed for the collapse of a vibrant economy.

Britain slapped Mugabe and his inner circle with sanctions.

Mnangagwa pledged compensation for the affected farmers.

Mugabe's former deputy also announced initiatives to tackle rampant corruption.

Zimbabwe

Inside President Mnangagwa's Playlist

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has just added Jah Prayzah on his playlist, his son Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior has revealed.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.