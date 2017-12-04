2 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Security Chiefs to Nip Al-Shabaab in the Bud At Lamu 'Red Spots'

Tagged:

Related Topics

A multi-agency team has identified and marked areas along the Lamu-Witu-Garsen highway as 'red spots' owing to frequent terrorists attacks on the route.

The security agents on Friday announced this a part of its new strategy of countering al Shabaab militants terrorising both police and civilians in Lamu county.

The team recommended swift deployment of officers to intensify patrols in the red spots among them Nyongoro, Maisha, Lango la Simba, and Milihoi.

"These are the areas where the militants have frequently attacked police officers and residents," Lamu county commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said on Friday.

Kitiyo said Nyongoro has experienced at least five attacks targeting passenger buses plying the Lamu-Garsen highway within a span of four months.

On July 13, Public Works PS Mariam El-Maawy was abducted within Milihoi area by al shabaab before she was rescued by KDF.

El Maawy died on September 27 at a South African hospital while being treated for injuries sustained during the ambush.

Her nephew and her five bodyguards were also killed by al shabaab.

On Tuesday, the militant group killed two police officers within Nyongoro area and injured two others in its latest attack in the region.

The officers were escorting a convoy of six buses when they were ambushed by a group of heavily armed militants who sprayed the vehicles with bullets.

The militants gave the passengers Jihad leaflets/CD cards before letting all the buses to proceed to their destinations.

Speaking to the Star, Kitiyo said the construction of the Lamu -Garsen road will greatly reduce the terrorist attacks targeting the PSV vehicles.

Drivers and passengers using the main Lamu-Garsen road have said the poor state of the route has made it easy for the terrorists to target vehicles.

They said it was a challenge to maneuver and drive fast due to the many potholes that have lasted decades and grown wider.

"The construction has already commenced. Security agents have been deployed to secure construction equipment and workers," the county commissioner added.

Somalia

Two Soldiers, 12 Militants Killed in Al-Shabab Ambush

At least two Somali soldiers and 12 militants were killed Friday when al-Shabab militants attacked a convoy in central… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.