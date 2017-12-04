Somalia: Galmudug to Be First State to Have Prime Minister in Power Sharing Deal With ASWJ

Galmudug State will now become the first to have a Prime Minister to allow the Sufi movement Ahlul Sunna Wa Jamaa become part of its administration Radio Dalsan exclusively reports.

The Premiership is part of the power sharing deal sraled in Djibouti in an Igad brokered meeting between the ASWJ and Galmudug government.

Radio Dalsan has learnt that Sheikh Shakir Ali Hassan the leader of ASWJ is expected to assume the office of the Prime Minister.

ASWJ will also take the post of the Chief Justice and yet to be confirmed number of ministerial portfolios and MPs.

Although the talks had been facilitated by Igad the two parties are said to have volunteered to end a long standing impasse between them.

Ahlul Sunnah Wa Jamaa holds a large chunk of Galmudug leaving the Haaf administration with Adado the capital and part of Galkaayo.

Efforts by the previous Hassan Sheikh Mohamud administration to resolve the power struggle between ASWJ and Galmudug had failed with the former head of state seen to back his Damul Jadid party comrade Abdikarim Hussein Guled the then president of the regional state.

Almost one year into his leadership the Farmaajo administration has seemingly also failed to bring the two to table.

A power sharing deal will be advantageous to Central Somalia as the two will now focus on one enemy Alshabaab.