3 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Two Turkish Bosses Flee Country As Sex Scandal Involving Somali Female Employees Exposed

Tagged:

Related Topics

It has now emerged that a number of Somali female employees working for the Turkish AlBayrak Group which manages Mogadishu Port have been victims of a sex scandal involving Turkish managers.

Two Turkish managers working for the company which was contracted by the Somalia government in 2013 have fled the country .

Radio Dalsan managed to speak to female employees at the Port and former employees who had similar narrations of being forced into sexual acts with their Turkish bosses.

Radio Dalsan is in possession of a video from one of the victim purporting to show the two Turkish bosses raping a female employee we will identify here as Sadia

Sadia who is in her twenties had been working at the Port and claims to have been raped by a senior manager.

"He called me to his office and closed the door. He forced himself on me. I tried to tell him. I was on my monthly periods but he wouldn't listen" Saadiya, not her real name, told Radio Dalsan.

She identifies the manager as a Yucel Cakur.

But that was not the end of her rape ordeal. Moments later another senior manager she identifies as Faith Yilmaz entered the same office and they both raped her in turns.

" I lost my virginity then" Sadia said.

Her efforts to expose the two managers have been frustrated by threats.

She had however managed to record the incident on her phone camera.

"I told them I would expose them with he video but they threatened to kill me of I show anyone the video" Saadiya said.

Her boss boasted that he had links to Somalia intelligence and Police.

Sadia now lives in fear with no justice after being victimised by her Turkish bosses.

have been raped or sexually harassed by their bosses.

Somalia

Two Soldiers, 12 Militants Killed in Al-Shabab Ambush

At least two Somali soldiers and 12 militants were killed Friday when al-Shabab militants attacked a convoy in central… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.